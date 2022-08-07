Bahati Reveals The Amount of Money He Has Spent Campaigning in Mathare

Mathare parliamentary aspirant Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has revealed that he has spent over 33 million Ksh on campaigns.

Speaking in an interview with Tanzanian journalist Millard Ayo, the musician revealed that he is set to spend Ksh 10 million on Tuesday’s General Election.

He revealed that most of his campaign money has been donated by his fans, friends and his Jubilee party.

“I have used almost Sh33 million in campaigns. I have been given a great support from my fans, friends and my Jubilee Party which has been very supportive. Even though when I sometimes cry on TV they (Jubilee) don’t speak, they immensely supported me,” Bahati stated.

Bahati stated that the Sh10 million he is planning to use during the election day will cater for his polling agents and other expenses pertaining to the polls.

“My budget for election day is around Sh10 million. It will cater for my agents and other things. If it goes too little it will be Sh7 million,” the musician turned politician said.

Additionally, he stated that he had spent approximately Sh10 million from his songs to finance his campaigns.

Bahati stated that he was not seeking the position for financial reasons, stating that he earns significantly more than the monthly pay of an MP.

He claimed that he opted to run for the seat because he was born and raised in Mathare and thus understands the concerns of the constituency, which he will address if he is elected.

Bahati will be facing Anthony Oluoch, the sitting MP for Mathare and candidate for the ODM party.

Bahati has been on the spot during the campaigning period after the Jubilee party revoked his nomination certificate and asked him to back Antony Oluoch. He was however given the nomination.

Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga also asked him to step down but Bahati refused to listen to him.

