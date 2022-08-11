Big Names Who Have Lost Seats So Far 

This year’s general elections has seen a number of renowned politicians losing their seats to new entrants and political amateurs.

Those who have been floored so far include close Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and Raila Odinga allies.

In the Uhuru camp those who have lost include Kanini Kega, Jeremiah Kioni and Amos Kimunya.

Kanini Kega was defeated by Njoroge Wainaina, a good associate of Deputy President William Ruto, while Wanjiku Muhia of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ousted Kimunya.

On the other hand, George Gachagua of the UDA overthrew Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni in Ndaragwa constituency.

In the Ruto camp, Moses Kuria, Nixon Korir, Nelson Havi, George Theuri, Kimani Ngujiri and Cliff Ombeta have lost their elections.

Moses Kuria was running for the Kiambu seat and has so far conceded defeat to his Kenya Kwanza counterpart Kimani Wamatangi.

Nixon Korir has also conceded defeat in the Langata parliamentary seat to media personality Jalango.

George Theuri who was running for the Embakasi West MP has lost and conceded defeat to Jubilee’s Mark Mwenje.

Kimani Ngujiri has also been defeated in Bahati by Jubilee’s Irene Njoki. Njoki received 34,308 votes, while Ngunjiri received 26,809, according to the results announced by the IEBC’s Returning Officer in the Bahati constituency tallying center.

Nelson Havi has also conceded defeat to ODM’s Tim Wanyonyi in the Westlands MP race.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamong, who was seeking the Teso South parliamentary seat, was defeated by former member of parliament Mary Emase.

In Bungoma, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka Makelo appeared to have defeated governor Wycliffe Wangamati, although the IEBC had not yet released the official results.

Alfred Keter is another MP who has been rejected by voters after being floored by Benard Kitur of UDA. Kitur garnered 23,503 votes while Keter scooped 18,037 votes out of the total 41,979 votes cast.

