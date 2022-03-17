Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Big Win for Hustler Nation as Miguna Miguna Endorses William Ruto for Presidency

By

Published

images 2022 03 17T074207.444

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto to take over from Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 General elections.

While appearing in Look Up TV on Wednesday March 16, Miguna claimed that someone from Mt Kenya was sent to persuade him to support Raila Odinga and if not he asked him not to endorse the Deputy President.

The Canada based lawyer went on to endorse the second in command for the top job.

” I will not say his name because he will have an heart attack, he is from Azimio and they sent him. He is from Central province and he is a good friend of mine we were in Sonu and he was sent to talk to me and be tried. Unfortunately he tried just like a hack, so he didnt get very far they is now way I can support Raila Odinga. He said.

” What they were saying is that even in I am not supporting Raila Odinga I should not endorse William Ruto, well today on national tv am saying I 100% endorse William Ruto. ” He added.

images 2022 03 17T074221.730

Miguna Miguna has been attacking the ODM leader and his handshake brother President Uhuru Kenyatta for a while now terming them ‘Despots’ Conmen’.

Also, Read Twitter on Fire as Uhuru Says He Will Allow Miguna into the Country.

This was after he was deported from the country for allegedly denouncing his Kenyan citizenship. Miguna has tried to come back to the country but the government has denied him the chance.

Deputy President William Ruto recently promised to allow him back to Kenya if he becomes president in August 9 general elections.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019