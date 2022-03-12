Connect with us

Politics

Big Win for Ruto as 30 Kiambu MCAs Ditch Jubilee for UDA

By

Published

20220312 130057

Thirty Members of the County Assembly from Kiambu County have this morning dumped the ruling Jubilee party for William Ruto’s UDA party.

The MCAs were welcomed by the second in command to UDA at his official Karen residence.

While announcing their defection to his party, the DP stated that the Kiambu MCAs believe there should be a shift to building the country’s economy, hence the bottom-up approach.

“The Kenya Kwanza team is growing bigger each day. 30 elected MCAs from Kiambu County led by County Assembly Speaker Hon Stephen Ndichu have quit Jubilee and joined UDA,” the DP wrote on his social media handles.

“They believe that there should be a new paradigm shift to build our economy from the bottom. Karibuni Hustler Nation!” he added.

The move by the MCA’s comes barely a day after Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi rejoined the Ruto Camp.

“Karibu mheshimiwa @MaangiJoash, Dr Andrew Maubi and Wakili Migos Ogamba to the Hustler Nation. You are joining the team that believes in Kenya kwanza and empowering ordinary people. Wishing you success in your bids for several seats in Kisii County,” Ruto said.

FB IMG 1647019331007

Maangi had defected to Raila Odinga’s ODM party in December 2021 as he aims to succeed outgoing Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

Also Read ‘Mt Kenya Will Ditch Jubilee Before 2022’

But according to South Mogirango MP Silvanus Osoro, the Kisii DG might have changed his mind and will be running for the county’s senatorial seat.

Screenshot 2022 03 12 13 00 44 38 a23b203fd3aafc6dcb84e438dda678b6

