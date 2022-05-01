Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Blow to Amason Kingi & Alfred Mutua as Registrar of Political Parties Denies their Request to exit Azimio

By

Published

mutua kingi

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party (MCC) and Pamoja African Alliance party (PAA)have been denied their request to exit the Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance by the registrar of political parties Ann Nderitu. 

According to Nderitu the two parties can not be degazeted from Azimio unless the due process is followed. 

“Azimio is already a registered coalition political party in terms of section 7(7) of the Political Parties Act (Registration), Regulations 2019, hence the registrar has no mandate to degazette PAA as per your request save for where due process outlined in the coalition agreement has been followed.” Nderitu stated.

“MCC party, as a constitutional political party, executed the coalition agreement annexing the requisite documents including form pp19 declaring that the information submitted is true and correct. By operation of the vacancy in the office of the chairperson, the two authorised signatories duly signed the coalition agreement and Azimio is already a registered coalition political party in terms of section 7 (7) of the political parties act 2011 and the political parties regulations 2019. Hence the registrar has no mandate to sanction the withdrawal as per your request save for where the process outlined in the coalition agreement has been followed. ” She added.

Another condition that prevents PAA and Maendeleo Chap Chap from leaving Azimio is the requirement that any party seeking to leave the alliance must first provide the Coalition Council a 90-day notice.

Read Also: Alfred Mutua Hints at Joining Ruto Camp Ahead Of August 9 Elections

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020