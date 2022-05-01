Blow to Amason Kingi & Alfred Mutua as Registrar of Political Parties Denies their Request to exit Azimio

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party (MCC) and Pamoja African Alliance party (PAA)have been denied their request to exit the Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance by the registrar of political parties Ann Nderitu.

According to Nderitu the two parties can not be degazeted from Azimio unless the due process is followed.

“Azimio is already a registered coalition political party in terms of section 7(7) of the Political Parties Act (Registration), Regulations 2019, hence the registrar has no mandate to degazette PAA as per your request save for where due process outlined in the coalition agreement has been followed.” Nderitu stated.

“MCC party, as a constitutional political party, executed the coalition agreement annexing the requisite documents including form pp19 declaring that the information submitted is true and correct. By operation of the vacancy in the office of the chairperson, the two authorised signatories duly signed the coalition agreement and Azimio is already a registered coalition political party in terms of section 7 (7) of the political parties act 2011 and the political parties regulations 2019. Hence the registrar has no mandate to sanction the withdrawal as per your request save for where the process outlined in the coalition agreement has been followed. ” She added.

Another condition that prevents PAA and Maendeleo Chap Chap from leaving Azimio is the requirement that any party seeking to leave the alliance must first provide the Coalition Council a 90-day notice.

