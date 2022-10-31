Blow to Governor Orengo as Siaya Speaker Rejects His Cabinet Nominees

Governor James Orengo has suffered a setback after Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode rejected his Cabinet nominees list.

The Speaker rejected Orengo’s Cabinet because it lacked crucial information about the individuals that would have aided the vetting process.

“The notification by the governor must fulfil certain provisions of the Public Appointments Act. If the said information is not provided, we assume that notification has not been fully given to the House,” the Speaker said.

Okode also noted that two Cabinet nominees submitted only their resumes and not copies of their academic credentials.

“I noticed some gaps in the information accompanying the list that was presented. For instance, two nominees only have their CVs submitted but no copies of academic certificates or evidence of previous work experience,” the Siaya County Speaker said.

According to the County Governments Act, it is important for nominees to show their professional training and experience.

It states that a person may be appointed as a member of the County Executive Committee if they have relevant knowledge, experience, and a distinguished career of at least five years in a field pertinent to the portfolio of the department to which they are being appointed.

In his notice to the Siaya County Assembly, the Speaker noted that Governor Orengo had not disclosed the sub-county and ward from which each of his Cabinet nominees originated.

He asserted that the Siaya County Assembly would not approve a list that did not account for the county’s cultural and community diversity.

“It is on the foregoing account that I infer that the nomination of notification to the County Assembly is currently considered not duly given in respect of section 6 (v) of the Act and the Standing orders of the House. I have therefore written back to the governor to ask him to provide the missing information for us to proceed,” he stated.

