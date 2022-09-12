Orengo Hits Blasts CJ Martha Koome, Says She Brought Shame to Kenya

Siaya Governor James Orengo has blasted Chief Justice Martha Koome over last week’s Supreme Court decision that upheld President-elect William Ruto’s win in the August 9 general elections.

Speaking on Sunday during a burial ceremony, Governor Orengo said that the Supreme Court made a political judgment when the country needed an objective verdict.

The Siaya Governor questioned the independence of the Supreme Court in making of the ruling which was given on September 5th.

“Chief Justice Koome you have brought shame to the Judiciary by rendering a judgment that in the eyes of the ordinary people who fought for you to make sure a Chief Justice can have independence. You have brought shame to the people of the Republic of Kenya!” Orengo remarked.

Orengo accused the supreme court of a concealed vengeance in its decision to dismiss all nine points brought by the Azimio legal team.

The seasoned politician questioned the choice of words Chief Justice Martha Koome used in delivering the verdict, stating that some of the sentiments were unnecessary.

“The person who wrote that judgment has done a great injustice to the rule of law. I respect the court, and I have practiced law for a very long time. A lot of the judges in the Supreme Court are my juniors.”

“Judges speak in words that are measured so that even the loser in a court of law feels like justice has been done. Not even a baraza presided by a Chief would use the kind of language that was used at the Supreme Court. Shame to you judges!” Orengo noted.

The Supreme Court has been under criticism from the Azimio la Umoja camp after it unanimously dismissed Raila Odinga’s petition.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has hinted that she will move to the East Africa Justice Court in Arusha.

