BREAKING! Tens of Police Officers Camp at Bomet Senator’s Home

(KDRTV) – Tens of police officers camped at the home of Bomet Senator Christopher Langat on Sunday night ready to arrest him.

The Senator’s lawyer Kipchumba Murkomen said that police did not reveal why they wanted to arrest the lawmaker. He said he had called DCI boss George Kinoti and Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai to confirm why police wanted to arrest Langat but he did not get any feedback.

‘There are so many police officers here to arrest Dr Langat. I am here as his official lawyer but no one wants to talk to me. No one wants to tell me why the Senator is being arrested. We have been told that he must be produced by all means. I have tried to call Mr.

Kinoti (DCI) and the IG to ask why our Senator is being arrested,” Murkomen said.

Bomet Senator Dr. Christopher Langat being arrested. Our correspondent @kipmurkomen reporting live. #Covid19Millionaires pic.twitter.com/kLHj3QC6gK — Peter Omari Taabu Ratemo (@PeterRatemo4) August 16, 2020

Murkomen said police are intimidating Senators opposed to the controversial third revenue formula. Dr Langat is being arrested to reduce the number of lawmakers who would vote against the formula in the Senate later on Monday.

These claims have sparked a lot of reactions on social media. Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said the government should be ashamed of its latest tactics on the revenue formula.

I am in Nyayo estate.

The home of my colleague Dr Christopher Langat.

Senator of Bomet cty.

More than 20 officers from DCI are here to arrest him.

They have refused to reveal the reason for his intended arrest.

What a shame how low this country has sunk. — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 16, 2020

Murkomen had earlier revealed that there were plans to arrest at least five Senators between Sunday and Monday to ensure they miss the Senate session. The government is using intimidation and threats to whip lawmakers to support the divisive formula which, if passed, will see 19 counties lose billions of money.