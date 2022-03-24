Connect with us

Cosmo Choy Apologises After Insulting Mama Ngina

Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant and leader of the Abagusii community in the U.S Cosmas Ombori Monari alias Cosmo Choy has issued a public apology after he insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina.

In a post on social media on Thursday, Choy, who is a big fan of Deputy President William Ruto, said that he made the unprintable comments about Mama Ngina because he was mad after she talked ill about DP Ruto in Mt Kenya.

“I am here to apologize to the Kenyatta Family, Mama Ngina Kenyatta and President Uhuru Kenyatta. I am sorry for the remarks that I made a few days ago. I didn’t mean it. Mama aliingia siasa na akaongea juu ya Ruto na mnajua napenda Ruto lakini siasa ni mbaya,” Cosmo said in a Facebook Video.

“I do apologise. Pole sana kwa familia, pole sana mama we ni mama wetu. It is something sweet to have a mum alive, I lost my mom and I will never see her again so pole sana.  We are human beings and we make mistakes and we forgive each other.” he added.

The controversial politicians is aiming to oust Babu Owino in the August general elections on a UDA ticket.

Also Read Miguna Miguna Attacks Mama Ngina Kenyatta on Fierce Twitter Post

