“DAP – Kenya is coming for you” Wamunyinyi Declares a Political War With Mudavadi and Wetangula

The battle for Western Region supremacy has intensified after the embattled Kanduyi MP Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu who were expelled from Ford Kenya for attempting to oust Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula from party’s top seat, defected to the newly launched Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP – Kenya).

Hon Wamunyinyi’s rival faction in Ford Kenya staged a coup to topple Wetangula from the party leader’s position citing mistrusts.

Speaking during an exclusive interview at Citizen TV on Tuesday night, DAP – Kenya leader Wafula Wamunyinyi delivered strange fears in Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) by affirming that the journey to wrestle down out of Western region has kicked off.

“Wetangula and Mudavadi have been taking Luhyas for granted, we have said enough is enough and I want to assure them that DAP – Kenya is going after them” Wamunyinyi said.

It has been gainsaid that DAP – Kenya which is linked to the Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was launched yesterday, Tuesday, 14th December at Bomas of Kenya, was brought into action to counter Wetangula and Mudavadi’s parties ahead of 2022 general election.

DAP – Kenya resolved to conjointly endorse Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidency. CS Wamalwa hinted that DAP – Kenya will field candidates in other elective seats apart from presidency.

Wamalwa faulted One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief principals for allegedly driving their respective supporters into a political ditch when the victory line has been drawn for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM ) party leader Raila Odinga or United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party head William Ruto.

“My Luhya brothers and sisters, don’t waste your votes to One Kenya Alliance ans you already know that the presidency will be taken by either Raila or DP Ruto. We want to be part of the government and I have always been on the right side of history. Raila will form the next government” Wamalwa said.