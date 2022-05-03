David Rudish Joins Politics, Set To Run For Kilgoris Parliamentary Seat

Veteran Athlete David Lekuta Rudisha has joined politics and is set to run for the Kilgoris parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) the two time olympic champion has been cleared to contest.

“Reference is made to the subject matter and your letter dated 29 April 2022 on the intention to contest election as Member of National Assembly, kilgoris Constituency,” IEBC said in a letter sent to Rudisha.

“Pursuant to Article 85 of the Constitution and Section 34(fa) of the Political Parties Act 2011, David Lekuta Rudisha, is not a member of any registered party.” Read part of the statement.

Rudisha holds the world record for being the first and only person to win the 800m in under 1:41 seconds. He also set a global record in the 5000 meters, finishing in 57.69 seconds, as well as an African record in the 600 meters (1:13.10).

He won the IAAF World Athlete of the Year award and a record three straight Track and Field Athlete of the Year accolades in 2010. Due to injury, he was unable to compete for Kenya at the 2019 World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games.

Rudisha will battle out the Kilgoris parliamentary seat against 7 other aspirants.

They include; former Internal Security Minister Mr Julius Sunkuli, former National Environment Management Authority (Nema) board chairperson Mr John Dalton Konchellah, and former Rift Valley Education Director Mr John Ololtua.

