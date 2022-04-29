Meet 5 Most Successful Kenyan Athletes of All Time

Kenyan athletes have left an indelible mark on history, breaking world records in key competitions time and time again.

While some of these legends have already passed away, others continue to fly the Kenyan flag and make every Kenyan proud.

Below are 5 most successful athletes of all time.

Eliud Kipchoge

Kipchoge’s name will go down in history as the fastest marathon runner of all time. He also holds the record for the most gold medals and world records won by a single athlete.

His first title was in the 2003 IAAF World Cross Country Championships after winning the 5,000 meters.

Paul Tergat

Tergat won five consecutive IAAF World Cross Country Championships from 1995 to 1997, shattering the previous mark set at the start of his career. He won silver medals at the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000.

David Rudisha

He is the fastest man on the planet in the 800m. Rudisha gained national attention after he achieved the world record of 1:40:91 at the 2012 London Olympics.

Ezekiel Kemboi

Kemboi was one of four athletes who have won the Olympic and World Championships in the 3000m steeplechase. Kemboi also is the only sportsman who has won four world titles in the steeplechase.

Samuel Wanjiru

At the age of 22, Wanjiru became the first Kenyan to win an Olympic Marathon gold during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

The two-time winner of the Chicago Marathon passed away in 2011.

