Deputy President Ruto’s Fundamental Promises When He Gets To Power

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged an assortment of reforms in the government as soon as he gets to power.
Today, Ruto gave a powerful address at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference (NDC).

As soon as Ruto was endorsed as the party’s presidential candidate today, he said he will introduce independence and integrity in the main government agencies.

“On out first day we will free the DCI, we will free the KRA from the state capture, they have weaponised DCI, KRA and the EACC to run political errands,” 

 “We will professionalize the DCI’s office for them to discharge their constitutional and legal duty.” Added Ruto.

However, Ruto added that he was willing to make the judiciary different from what it is currently.

“Our competitors want to change the constitution so that they can make the Judiciary be accountable to the executive. We want to tell them, we will do the complete opposite,”

Ruto also vowed to jail all corrupt leaders in the government. 

“We will operationalize the Judiciary fund so that we can give them financial independence to discharge their responsibility of making sure that criminals are booked behind bars and the corrupt find their place in jail.”

Agriculture sector

Kenyan farmers have always have a problem with the brokers. The brokers have always made local farmers go on a loss without being left with any option. On this matters, Ruto also coomised to help them out and free them.

“Agriculture will be on the ballot in this election. Our competitors are the masters of monopoly, agents of state capture and we must free this country and agriculture from the cartels and brokers,” stated DP Ruto.

