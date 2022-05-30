Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Details of What Led To The Fall Out Between UDA and Kipruto Arap Kirwa

By

Published

Kipruto Arap Kirwa and Martha Karua
Kipruto Arap Kirwa and Martha Karua

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has suffered a big blow as one of their officials defected from the coalition. The National Vice Chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa on Sunday, May 29, made it official that he had joined the Azimio coalition.

Kipruto Arap Kirwa

Kipruto Arap Kirwa being welcomed to the Azimio 

Arap Kirwa was received by Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha during a political rally at the Mayuba Stadium in Sirisia, Bungoma county. 

Nonetheless, Kirwa had served as Cherang’any MP for ten years and as a Cabinet Minister for five years during President Mwai Kibaki’s reign. 

Arap Kirwa and MArtha KArua

Arap Kirwa and MArtha Karua

What led to the fall out?

The national vice chairman cited that there was no democracy in the coalition. This came after the appointment of Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate. He further added that the majority of its members had not settled for Rigathi as his running mate.

Arap Kirwa during a rally

Arap Kirwa and Azimio officials

In a statement, Kirwa said,

“Mine has been a journey of two weeks, last Sunday but one, Kenya Kwanza announced their selection of Ruto’s running mate and that was the final indication among many that there was a lack of democracy.’’ Adding,

“The next day, Raila unveiled Karua as his running mate and for the last 13 days or so I have been thinking about how and why I would stay at a side where democracy was going to be sacrificed?” he stated.

Also read Atwoli Sends Worrying News To Ruto Camp After Kirwa Ditched UDA For Azimio

Consequently, various Azimio leaders took their time to welcome him to the coalition. In a tweet, Charity Ngilu said, ‘Kipruto Arap Kirwa, welcome to the winning team. The exodus from the other side has only just begun. Twende sote kwa nyumba ya baba Raila Odinga.’

Read more Powerful Position Mudavadi Will Get If Ruto Wins The August 9 General Elections

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020