Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Details! Why and How Musalia Mudavadi Changed Tune on BBI Report

Avatar

By

Published

Musalia Mudavadi
Musalia Mudavadi

(KDRTV) – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has surprised many after he emerged as one of the biggest supporters of the BBI report.

For a long time, the former Sabatia MP looked like he would be joining the NO camp. There was even a rumour that he was angling at making a deal with DP William Ruto. Cornered, Mudavadi said that he can only work with Ruto if he (Mudavadi) becomes the flag bearer in 2022.

At the launch of the BBI report in October, Mudavadi insisted on the need to build consensus around the BBI report. He said the report is not like the 10 commandments which cannot be changed.

Particularly, the former NASA co-principal pointed out the proposal to downgrade the role of the Senate, especially when it comes to discussing county revenue allocation.

He also said the Chief Justice should be allowed to appoint the Judiciary Ombudsman.

Mudavadi also insisted on the importance of all Kenyans being involved in the referendum.

“We must build consensus so that by the time we reach the plebiscite we would have built very broad consensus. Kenya is ours and this initiative is ours,” he said.

It was therefore surprising that Mudavadi was one of the leaders who turned up at KICC last week during the launch of BBI signatures.

Some of the issues that Mudavadi raised at Bomas were addressed before the final report. Senate still has the powers to discuss the revenue sharing formula.

However, the Judiciary ombudsman will still be appointed by the President. Worse is the proposal to increase the number of MPs. Moses Kuria has described this as a double-decker parliament.

At Bomas, Mudavadi spoke on the need to curb the public debt. How will this happen when the BBI is increasing the number of lawmakers.

Today, Mudavadi does not want anyone to talk about consensus. He has accused DP William Ruto of taking Kenyans in circles, which he says amounts to lacking leadership skills.

Is this the same Mudavadi?

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

DPRUTO1 DPRUTO1

Politics

William Ruto Left ‘Naked’ as Key Rift Valley Allies Endorse BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s indecision over the BBI report has put his supporters in the Rift Valley at crossroads on whether to...

2 days ago

News

Francis Atwoli’s Son Lands Lucrative International Job

(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli has been appointed to the Global Health Board by an American Organization. Prof Lukoye...

1 day ago
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko

Politics

Another Big Win for Mike Sonko in Battle with Uhuru

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has earned a major win in his battle to survive impeachment. This is after the high court temporarily...

1 day ago
photomix image photomix image

News

Details of Uhuru’s warm Phone call with Joe Biden

(KDRTV) – US President-elect Joe Biden reached out to President Uhuru Kenyatta in a phone call on Tuesday, the State House has said. The...

1 day ago