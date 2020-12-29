Did William Ruto Snatch Raphael Tuju’s Party?

(KDRTV) – Eyebrows have been raised after a little-known party announced plans to change its name and its symbol to a wheelbarrow, the de facto identity of DP William Ruto’s Hustler Nation.

The Registrar of Political Parties has gazetted the intentions of the Party for Reforms and Development (PDR) to be renamed United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In the 2017 elections, PDR garnered 4 seats in the National Assembly and one in the Senate. All the seats were won in the North Eastern except the Kacheliba Parliamentary seat which is located in West Pokot.

Unbeknown to many people, PDR was operating from Ruto’s private offices at the Transnational Bank House along City Hall Way. Ruto has had an office on the 9th floor of the building for close to 16 years since his time as the Eldoret North MP.

To signify the importance of the new development, Hustler Nation spokesperson Dennis Itumbi has been popularizing the party on social media, asking Hustlers to subscribe to all its handles.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, another key ally of the DP, also tweeted a cryptic message.

However, the most interesting part of this story is that PDR was first founded by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. First, it was called Party of Action (POA), the year was 2012 and Tuju wanted to run for Presidency in 2013. However, they formed a coalition with Peter Kenneth’s Kenya National Congress (KNC). Peter Kenneth was named as the Presidential candidate of the coalition.

POA changed its name to PDR in the run-up to the 2017 elections and joined the Jubilee Alliance. This is why Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, is the Senate Deputy Majority Leader.

So has Ruto snatched PDR from Raphael Tuju? In October, Tuju expelled Ruto from the Jubilee headquarters and announced that they will recommend that he (Ruto) be de-whipped as the deputy party leader.

Kenyan politics are complicated.