Didmus Barasa Retains Kimilili Parliamentary Seat While in Hiding 

Kimilili member of parliament Didmus Barasa has been reelected after garnering 26, 861 votes.

Didmus was followed by DAP-K’s Brian Khaemba who got 9,497 votes.

Didmus did not show up while the presiding officer was announcing the results.

The lawmaker has been on the run since Tuesday evening, August 9, when he allegedly shot and killed Khaemba’s assistant.

Barasa was given 24 hours to surrender after Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti issued an arrest warrant.

The head of the Bungoma DCI stated that police had received information that the lawmaker had entered Uganda on a motorcycle.

Barasa’s alleged involvement in a shooting drew the attention of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), which issued arrest warrants and ordered that the case file be made available at the prosecutor’s office.

“DPP Noordin Haji has given directions to have Didmus Barasa apprehended, record a statement & have the relevant file availed to his office for appropriate action.” The ODPP statement read in part.

” Barasa who is the incumbent MP, Kimilili Constituency, was reported to have shot and killed Brian Olunga, on August 9, 2022, at Chebukwabi Polling Station. Olunga was a bodyguard to Brian Khaemba, who was Barasa’s opponent in the elections.” The statement added.

The Ruto diehard is said to have switched off his phone and crossed the border to Uganda.

“We suspect (Barasa) took a motorbike towards Uganda but we will get him. He is yet to be arrested,” The Bungoma DCI head said.

Murunga Barasa, a former member of parliament for Kimilili who had run against Barasa, has sought the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to nullify the UDA lawmaker’s re-election.

“We want the IEBC chair to call off these results of Kimilili MP seat since what happened was an electoral offence,” he said.

