DP Gachagua Regrets Getting Only Two Kids, Asks Kenyans To Sire Many

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans to sire many children and not to listen to western culture of having few kids. 

Speaking on Tuesday October 4 during the burial of his late brother Jack Reriani in Mathira, Nyeri county, the second in command revealed that he regrets having only two kids. 

DP Gachagua stated that while he is at home with his wife, Pastor Dorcas, he sometimes questions if a house without children is truly a home.

“Some of us were not wise when the westerners came and advised us to give birth to fewest children possible. I had two. Looking back, I think I was foolish. When I sit in my big house, I’m usually alone with Pastor Dorcas. When you leave a glass on the table you’d come back after two months and find it on the same spot,” he said.

20221004 181657

Gachaguas

The DP urged parents to educate their children, citing how his parents educated their first two children and had them assist to fund their siblings’ education.

“Education is important. Parents, let us educate our children. In our family, we were nine siblings. Seven of us were educated to university level. Just imagine that the success rate was witnessed among children whose parents were peasant farmers. I’m urging you to get many children, educate the elder ones, who will, in turn, educate the younger siblings,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua claimed that his parents were peasants who understood the value of a large family and had arranged for their school insurance.

“My parents educated Jackson Reriani and the late Nderitu Gachagua (the first Governor of Nyeri County). The rest of us were taken through school by Nderitu and Reriani,” he said. 

