DP Gachagua Takes Action After OCS Was Attacked During Illicit Alcohol Raid

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday assured police officers leading the war against illicit brews and drug and substance abuse of full Government support.

Speaking when he visited Juja OCS, Chief Inspector John Misoi, who is admitted to Avenue Hospital in Thika town following an attack by illicit brewers during a crackdown in Gachororo village in Juja sub-county, Gachagua said the government will not tolerate the incidents.

“What we have seen in Juja is an attempt by criminals to attack police officers so they can give up on this exercise. I want to assure them and the people of Kenya that this has strengthened our resolve to fight,” the DP assured.

The Deputy President warned perpetrators of the vices against attempts to attack the officers in the line of duty saying such actions will be dealt with sternly and firmly.

He said implementation of the Government’s directives against illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse will continue undistracted despite the attacks on the officers.

“We have seen the criminals exercising impunity by attacking police officers. These criminals can run but they cannot hide. For the avoidance of doubt, President William Ruto has given clear instructions that the issue of illicit alcohol and drug abuse must be dealt with once and for all. This is a battle that the Government must win,” said Gachagua.

The Deputy President urged the officers not to be scared by those fighting back saying they will be properly dealt with.

“I assure all the police officers that the government will take care of them. We urge them to proceed with this war without any being discouraged because this war must be won. There is no stopping until this menace is eradicated. It may take one, two, three or more years, it will be on until there will be no illicit brews, drugs and substances in the country,” he said.

Misoi was attacked with an arrow on Monday morning as he led the operation against criminal brewers and sellers of illicit alcohol in Gachororo village, Kiambu County. He underwent surgery on his leg and the arrow was removed by medics.

“Two suspects have already been arrested and they have been arraigned. The prosecutors have successfully been allowed to detain them for investigation to continue and they will be charged with appropriate offences including attempted murder,” Gachagua stated.

