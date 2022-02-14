DP Ruto Embarks on a 6 day Mt Kenya Campaign Ahead of Uhuru Kenyatta’s Tour

Deputy President William Ruto will this week embark on a charm offensive tour to Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard to popularize the hustler nation and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Ruto brigade will also attend Gatundu MP Moses Kuria’s homecoming after being hospitalized since September 2021.

Ruto is anticipated to use the tour to allay United Democratic Alliance members’ fears that the nomination process would be manipulated and that candidates will be predetermined.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on the other hand is expected to begin a week-long tour of the region next week to campaign against his deputy.

The President has set a meeting with Mount Kenya’s elected leaders at Sagana State Lodge next Monday, where he will openly endorse the former Prime Minister.

The Mt Kenya tour comes amid a significant rebranding effort by Uhuru’s Jubilee Party, which has already altered its emblem and slogan following its definitive divorce from Ruto.

DP Ruto is relying on the Mt Kenya vote so as to replace his boss in the August polls. According to analysts, the second in command should garner atleast 80% of the Central votes to beat ODM leader Raila Odinga.

With the President anticipated to campaign for Raila, Ruto’s prospects may deteriorate ahead of the August elections.

In a recent opinion poll by the Radio Africa Group, the DP has 59.8% popularity in Mt Kenya while the ODM leader has 25.1%.

During the 2013 and 2017 general elections, Uhuru and Ruto swept Mt Kenya votes, capturing an average of 95% of votes in the region’s ten counties. ODM leader on the other hand got less than 2% of the votes.