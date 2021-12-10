Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Ruto’s Allies Boycott Raila’s Declaration Ceremony At Kasarani, Heads To Narok For Tangatanga Rallies

By

Published

FB IMG 16391209798406869
FB IMG 16391209798406869

The ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja forays have rented the air at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani stadium, ahead of Raila tsunamic verdict on his 2022 presidency.

Thousands of ODM supporters have already filled the stadium to the brim awaiting the long awaited declaration and the official endorsement launch for 2022 race.

However, Raila received a huge blow from One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners (Amani National Congress, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya head Moses Wetangula) who turned down the invite for personal engagements.

Mudavadi is set to join delegates at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to receive the body of his late Step-Mother Mama Rosebella Mudavadi, who died in November while undergoing treatment in US.

He noted Raila had invited him for today’s declaration ceremony at personal capacity and not as One Kenya Alliance principal, therefore, assumed his personal engagements instead.

“I have just received an official invitation to Azimio la Umoja Convention. As noted herein, the invitation was addressed in my personal capacity as ANC Party Leader and not OKA Principal. Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements. Raila Odinga is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun” Mudavadi stated

Deputy President William Ruto, on the other hand, has been flanked with a score of hustler nation allied legislators to drum support for Bottom-up economic plan in Narok and Turkana.

Ruto through his empowerment plan, targets to resuscitate the country’s economic nightmare that has ravaging the lifestyles of the underprivileged people in the society. He intends to allocate billions of money for financial boost to micro, small and medium enterprises in the efforts of expanding their various business ventures.

Among other notable leaders who might snubb Raila’s declaration ceremony includes, President Uhuru Kenyatta (Currently in Tanzania), Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (Currently in South Sudan) and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Currently in Lagos, Nigeria).

Jubilee’s Insider Speaks About Uhuru Missing Raila’s Friday Declaration At Kasarani

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019