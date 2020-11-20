Connect with us

DP William Ruto is Cornered, His Only Option is to Join Raila Odinga

(KDRTV) –  Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have no other option but to support the BBI report as it is currently constituted, ODM leader Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango has said.

According to Onyango, supporting the current report is the only way that can guarantee an uncontested referendum.

“The idea that there can be a non contested referendum exists only in the minds of cowardly and sly conmen and women in Tangatanga who want to have their cake and eat it. There will be a contested referendum unless Tangatanga surrenders and supports BBI as is,” Onyango said in a tweet that has elicited sharp reactions.

Ruto and his allies have called for consensus on some of the contentious BBI proposals. The DP has said that this is the only way that can guarantee unity in the country.

In a meeting with Wajir MCAs this week, the DP insisted that a divisive referendum cannot be used to achieve a united country.

“If we are trying to sort out the problem of divisive elections leading to a divided country via BBI, why then are we after a divisive referendum that would end up tearing apart the country?” the DP posed on Monday.

However, the Raila group has insisted that there will be no changes to the current report and Ruto should oppose it on the ballot. Let the people decide.

ODM insists that Ruto is not interested in amending the constitution and has opposed the BBI report from the onset of the handshake in March 2018. Moreover, he had two years to give his recommendations on the report, which he didn’t.

There is a belief in the Ruto camp that the BBI will alienate him ahead of the 2022 elections.

