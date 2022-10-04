Edwin Sifuna Names President William Ruto’s best Pick in the CS Nominees

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has stated that former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithuke Kindiki is President William Ruto’s best pick in his cabinet.

Speaking on Tuesday October 4, the ODM Secretary General stated the bead of state has some good picks in his cabinet but he also made some errors while picking his cabinet.

Sifuna argued that former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s nomination as the Public Service Cabinet Secretary was a big joke.

“There are people in Kenya Kwanza like Kithure Kindiki who are competent for any government position but Aisha Jumwa is a big joke. She is not competent or suitable for any position,” Sifuna stated.

The ODM Secretary General further stated that a person can be capable for a position but not appropriate for it due to issues of integrity.

“There are good people in Kenya Kwanza but just by the names he has proposed, it is clear William Ruto wants to run all the ministries because we know the competencies of the people he nominated,” Sifuna added.

Related: Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Calls Out President Ruto For Not Inviting Him to Event

Sifuna and Jumwa’s feud began in 2020, when they clashed during the Msambweni parliamentary by-election campaigns.

The two were summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over their remarks.

However, the Senator apologized for his disrespectful words towards Jumwa, claiming that they were overly detailed and that he did not intend to advocate for sexual violence.

Aisha Jumwa, who was also accused of making the same rash remarks in response to Edwin Sifuna.

According to NCIC, the words made by the two leaders may have an impact on the peaceful coexistence of the Kwale communities.

Also Read: Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Opens Up On How DP Gachagua Has Forced Him Not To Watch TV With Her Daughter