Politics

Edwin Sifuna to be Named Nairobi Deputy Governor?

Avatar

By

Published

Edwin Sifuna
Edwin Sifuna

(KDRTV) – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is likely to be unveiled as the party’s nominee for Nairobi Deputy Governor, several sources have intimated to KDRTV.

According to sources within ODM, the party’s central committee will sit today (Wednesday) to settle on a name to be presented as its Deputy Governor nominee. This is with the assumption that Anne Mwenda Kananu will be sworn in as Governor.

Read Also: Sifuna Destroys Murkomen With Savage Bible Verse

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen has already invited members of the central committee to a meeting, set to start at 9.00 AM.

“Dear member, notice is here given of a meeting of the Central Committee to be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 9.00 a.m. The venue will be communicated later,” read the communication from the party.

Sifuna is leading a list of four candidates who have shown interest in the position. This is according to ODM’s Director of Elections Junet Mohammed.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Pleads with Sifuna to Ditch ODM for Jubilee

“We had internally circulated calls for interest in the position and we have had many applications. We have four candidates who have shown interest in the position but we don’t want to divulge their names now until the committee makes its decision,” Junet said in an interview with Daily Nation.

ODM and Jubilee have an ongoing partnership in Nairobi County. The partnership saw ODM support Benson Mutura for the position of County Assembly speaker in August last year. The Raila Odinga-led party was allowed to name a Deputy Speaker in the arrangement.

It is the same partnership that informed ODM’s decision to drop out of the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-elections, with reports indicating at the time that they were ready to field a joint candidate in the race. Sifuna was mentioned as a possible running-mate.

The Orange party is hoping that Jubilee will honor this partnership and allow them to have the position of Deputy Governor considering the fact that ODM MCAs supported Anne Kananu’s appointment.

However, this is not going to be easy as the handshake has recently developed headwinds. ODM members have, in recent times, become very vocal in criticizing the Jubilee Government failures.

