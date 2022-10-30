Five Most Educated Cabinet Secretaries in President Ruto’s Goverment

President William Ruto’s cabinet has some of the most learned minds in Kenya.

In this article KDRTV looks at 5 most learned CSs in the new goverment.

Professor Kithure Kindiki- Interior Ministry and National Government

After finishing his O Levels and A Levels from Lenana School and Tharaka B School, Kindiki enrolled at Moi University to study law which he graduated in 1998.

He then earned a Master of Law degree in International human rights law and democracy from the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Kindiki also holds a PHD in international law from the same university.

Professor Njuguna Ndung’u, Ministry of National Treasury and Planning

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Nairobi in the field of economics.

Njuguna also boasts a PHD in economics from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen- Ministry of Transport

Murkomen attended Chawis Primary School from 1987 to 1993, when he took the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination (KCPE).

He was dissatisfied with his results and opted to retake the exam in 1994.

He attended St. Joseph’s High School in Kitale, but later switched to St. Patrick’s High School in Iten.

After finishing his secondary education, Murkomen joined the University of Nairobi (UoN) to study law.

His intelligence earned him a scholarship to do a master’s in law at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Murkomen also studied law at the Washington College of Law.

Susan Wafula, Ministry of Health

Susan first studied a Diploma in nursing at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

She the did Susan a Diploma in Healthcare Management.

Nakumucha additionally holds a master’s in Procurement and Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Alice Wahome- Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation

Alice holds a bachelor’ s degree in law from the University of Nairobi. She also boasts a postgraduate certificate in law from the Kenya School of Law.

