Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Five Most Educated Cabinet Secretaries in President Ruto’s Goverment

By

Published

20221027 221044 1

President William Ruto’s cabinet has some of the most learned minds in Kenya.

In this article KDRTV looks at 5 most learned CSs in the new goverment. 

Professor Kithure Kindiki- Interior Ministry and National Government

20221027 221504

After finishing his O Levels and A Levels from Lenana School and Tharaka B School, Kindiki enrolled at Moi University to study law which he graduated in 1998.

He then earned a Master of Law degree in International human rights law and democracy from the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Kindiki also holds a PHD in international law from the same university.

Professor Njuguna Ndung’u, Ministry of National Treasury and Planning

27KAMOMRO5JWJP4KFLXAY5LKSI

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Nairobi in the field of economics.

Njuguna also boasts a PHD in economics from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. 

Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen- Ministry of Transport

jui 1666788601

Murkomen

 

Murkomen attended Chawis Primary School from 1987 to 1993, when he took the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination (KCPE).

He was dissatisfied with his results and opted to retake the exam in 1994.

He attended St. Joseph’s High School in Kitale, but later switched to St. Patrick’s High School in Iten.

After finishing his secondary education, Murkomen joined the University of Nairobi (UoN) to study law.

His intelligence earned him a scholarship to do a master’s in law at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Murkomen also studied law at the Washington College of Law. 

Susan Wafula, Ministry of Health

20221024 072636 1

Susan first studied a Diploma in nursing at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC). 

She the did Susan a Diploma in Healthcare Management.

Nakumucha additionally holds a master’s in Procurement and Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Alice Wahome- Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation 

20221024 072815

Alice Wahome

Alice holds a bachelor’ s degree in law from the University of Nairobi. She also boasts a postgraduate certificate in law from the Kenya School of Law.

Also Read:Meet Mercy Wanjau, the Richest Woman in President Ruto’s Cabinet

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019