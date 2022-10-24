Connect with us

Politics

Meet Mercy Wanjau, the Richest Woman in President Ruto’s Cabinet

By

Published

20221024 072450

Mercy Wanjau

Secretary to the Cabinet nominee Mercy Wanjau is the wealthiest woman in President William Ruto’s proposed Cabinet.

Wanjau who is the former acting director-general of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), disclosed her net worth on Saturday, October 22 to be Sh475.4 million.

She estimated that her land and buildings were worth Sh380.4 million, her stocks, bonds, and deposits were worth Sh89 million, her commercial tree farming was worth Sh6 million, and her automobiles were worth Sh3 million.

Wanjau’s net worth ranks her thirteenth among the 24 Cabinet nominees, with the first twelve slots occupied by men. 

Rebecca Miano who was nominated as the CS in-charge of the East African Community revealed her net worth to be at Ksh 397 million, making her the second-wealthiest woman in President Ruto’s cabinet. 

20221024 072553

Rebecca Miano

The former KenGen CEO, stated that her wealth consists of houses in the counties of Nyahururu and Nairobi, as well as marital property acquired jointly with her husband.

Tourism CS nominee Peninah Malonza is the third-richest woman in Ruto’s proposed Cabinet having a net worth of Ksh 300 million.

20221024 072655

The former Kitui Deputy Governor attributes her wealth to real estate in Mombasa, Kajiado, and Kitui counties, SACCO shares, livestock and farm produce, and vehicles. 

Alice Wahome the fourth richest woman in Ruto’s cabinet with a net worth of Ksh 218 million. 

20221024 072815

Alice Wahome

The Water CS nominee stated that she amassed her fortune through legal practice, rental income, and company stock.

Florence Bore, who is destined for Labour ministry, is the fifth-richest woman in the proposed Cabinet. She estimated her net worth at Ksh 200 million.

20221024 072507

Bore

The former Kericho Woman Representative stated that she owns a Ksh 60 million home and tea farm in Kericho County and a Ksh 25 million residence in Nairobi. 

Her land in Kajiado and Kericho counties, as well as her vehicles and SACCO shares also contribute to her Sh200 million net worth.

Nominated Senator Soipan Tuya is the sixth-richest woman in President Ruto’s Cabinet, with an estimated net worth of Ksh 156 million. The Environment CS  nominee stated that her wealth consists of immovable assets, including three homes in Nairobi and Narok.

20221024 072703

Soipan Tuya

Susan Nakhumicha is the seventh richest woman in the Cabinet, with a net worth of Ksh 101 million.

20221024 072636

Nakhumicha

The Health CS nominee stated that her wealth consists of a townhouse and rental apartments in Syokimau, land in Kangundo, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, and Kakamega, as well as SACCO shares, deposits, and Co-operative Bank of Kenya dividends.

Aisha Jumwa of the Public Service and Gender Ministry is the eighth in President Ruto’s Cabinet. 

20221024 072750

Aisha Jumwa

The former Malindi MP estimates her net worth to be Sh100 million. 

Also Read: Meet Five Most Rich Nominated Cabinet Secretaries

