Former MP Imprisoned For Slapping, Kicking Female MP After Heated Argument

Mathew Lempurkel Lekidime, the former Laikipia North Member of Parliament, has been jailed for 12 months for assaulting the current Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere.

Lekidime was accused of assaulting Korere in November 21 2016 at Harambee House in Nairobi following an argument.

The former MP is said to have slapped Sarah on the left cheek then kicked her in the stomach causing bodily harm.

Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani, in her ruling, sentenced the ex-legislator without the option of a fine.

“I have also considered the fact that the accused person is a first offender but I note that the accused is a leader who should be a good example to others. I hereby proceed to sentence the accused person to serve 1-year imprisonment,” the magistrate ruled.

READ ALSO: Mike Sonko To Alfred Mutua: Just Move On. I’ve Also Left My Side Chick With Everything After She Dumped Me Recently

Lekidime through his lawyer had denied the charges and asked the magistrate to dismiss the case claiming that the room where the assault occurred had no CCTV footage.

The magistrate, however, said that it was on record there was no CCTV footage at in the room.

“The CCTV was at the corridor but the offence was committed in the boardroom and not in the corridor and such the said CCTV would have been immaterial consideration of this case,” she added.

Lempurkel and Korere were reported to have exchanged blows at the Ministry of Interior offices on in a physical manifestation of their fight for the Laikipia North Parliamentary seat.