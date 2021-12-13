Connect with us

Fueled DP Ruto Heads to Mudavadi’s Rural Home Amid UDA-ANC Coalition Talks

Deputy President William Ruto has muscled up his political wheels to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s rural home, Vihiga county to sell the hustler nation’s bottom-up manifestos in the region.

Having been sorted an antenna into the region through Vihiga Women Representative Hon Jackline Mwenesi, Tangatanga faction will leave no stone unturned in Vihiga County on Thursday 16th December.

The hustler nation president William Ruto is set to grace sequence of empowerment programs to hundreds of Women Groups, Bodaboda saccos and donation of financial boost to micro, small and medium business enterprises in the efforts of expansively widening the local markets that will in turn create thousand of job opportunities to millions of unemployed youths.

Hon Jackline Mwenesi, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vihiga Women Representative aspirant, has been a heavyweight Deputy President William Ruto’s key pointer in Vihiga and chief Bottom-up mobilizer who has managed to fence Mudavadi’s perceived bedroom to become a hive of hustler nation pressers.

DP Ruto’s tour in Vihiga comes a time when the anticipated UDA-ANC looming coalition talks have taken the centre stage of the country’s politics especially after the ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi snubbed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani stadium on Friday, 10th December, 2021.

Mudavadi has been accused by Raila’s key confidants for allegedly cornering the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief partners (Wetangula, Kalonzo, Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo) to join DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance camp ahead of 2022 general election.

The former Deputy Prime Minister has been engaging the ODM party head in a bruise head-on battle owing to the perceived fact that Raila who is also eyeing for the country’s top seat blocked his (Mudavadi) endorsement glowing star from the head of state president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mudavadi: ANC Will Not Join the Jubilee Coalition

