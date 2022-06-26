Gachagua Spills the Beans, Says Lee Kinyanjui is Moi’s Son 

William Ruto’s Running Mate Rigathi Gachagua has caused mixed reactions online after he claimed that Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui is one of late president Daniel Moi’s sons.

Speaking during a campaign trail in Molo on Friday, the Mathira MP dismissed claims that he served as a DO in Molo back in the 1990s.

“The stations I worked are known. My file number at the Office of the President is PF 611592. I served in Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Laikipia, Garissa, Turkana, Kakamega and in the Office of the President in Nairobi. I have never served in Nakuru, leave alone Molo,” Gachagua said.

In response to Kinyanjui’s claim that he was responsible for the murders of Molo villagers during the Moi era, the outgoing member of parliament for Mathira stated that the governor should apologize for his “father’s faults.”

“Hatuezi omba msamaha kwa sababu hatujafanya makosa yoyote. Wewe Lee Kinyanjui ndio unatakiwa kuja Molo uombe msamaha kwa sababu babako mzazi alikua commander-in–chief of the armed forces and president watu wa Molo wakiumia”

Loosely translated to: (we can’t apologise because we did nothing wrong. It’s you Lee Kinyanjui who must apologise for the crimes perpetrated by your father who served as president and commander-in-chief when Molo residents suffered),” Gachagua said.

In a lengthy message posted on Facebook on June 21, Kinyanjui demanded that Gachagua issue a ‘public apology’ to the people of Molo for his actions and omissions as DO.

“You can take the opportunity to assure them that you have since changed. This is a modest request from the survivors,” the governor wrote.

“The Union of Nakuru University Students (UNUS) have also requested that you deliver a keynote address on the following topics: Entrenching good governance and implementing Chapter Six of the Constitution,” he added.

