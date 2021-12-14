Gideon Moi Planning To Quit OKA on 15th January? KANU Ally Leaks Fresh Details Ahead of 2022 Poll

KANU chairman Gideon Moi has been speculated to be warming up to bid the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) outfit after Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka and the embattled Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula snubbed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani stadium on Friday, 10th December, 2021.

Speaking during an exclusive interview at Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, the KANU party Political Affairs Secretary Fredrick Okango hinted that Baringo senator Gideon Moi might detach his association political hand to One Kenya Alliance faction.

Okango stressed that KANU supremo was endorsed by the KANU delegates in September to fly the party’s presidential flag in 2022 race and seek partnership with other like-minded parties to form a coalition that will derive Kenyans from the fangs of hunger, political intolerance, disease and the ailing country’s economy.

“Senator Gideon Moi was endorsed by KANU delegates on 9th September during our National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Bomas and he was conditioned to look for other parties and leaders with similar ideas of saving Kenyans from hunger, political intolerance, disease and the ravaging economy” Fredrick Okango said.

He also noted that KANU party will not stick to One Kenya Alliance (Moses Wetangula, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Cyrus Jirongo) partnership only, he insisted that KANU and ODM are allies there is no amount of criticism from other OKA chief principals that will disconnect Gideon Moi from ODM.

“I’m speaking on behalf of KANU party. And I want to tell you for a fact, no amount of criticism from either side (Other OKA branches) that will create political enmity between Gideon Moi and Raila. We are longtime allies with ODM. I can assure you that there is going to be a tremendous political repositioning in KANU on 15th January next year” he added