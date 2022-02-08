Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Governor Anyang Nyong’o in Trouble as Four Powerful Aspirants Unite to send Him Home in August

By

Published

unnamed 4 6

Four Kisumu gubernatorial seat aspirants have teamed up in a bid to unseat incumbent Governor Anyang Nyongo in the August 9 polls.

The four include Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, East Africa Community CAS Ken Obura, former Governor Jack Ranguma and former Kisumu Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo.

The four held their inaugural rally at Kandara Primary school in Nyando sub-county where they stated that their main mission is to fix the mess in the county.

Obura stated rice and sugarcane cultivation, which is the main economic staple of the area, has collapsed and farmers have been neglected by the current administration.

“There’s no support at all for our rice farmers, same with sugarcane farmers. The county ought to have developed policies to assist farmers in getting a market for the produce,” he said as quoted by the Star newspaper.

unnamed 4 5

Former Governor Ranguma on his part revealed that during his reign, he negotiated for World Bank money that was used to rebuild Kisumu CBD.

“In 2015, I traveled to New York to sign a deal for a grant that Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is now taking pride in,” he said.

The four are expected to unveil their candidate in two weeks’ time. Meanwhile, they said they will go throughout the county spreading a message of optimism for new leadership.

unnamed 4 4

Governor Nyongó who is serving his first term is expected to be seeking re-election under the Azimio la Umoja banner.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019