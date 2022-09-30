Connect with us

Politics

Governor Kawira Mwangaza Gives Her Husband Two Jobs With No Salary

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has given her husband two roles in the county.

Speaking on Friday September 30 while unveiling her cabinet, Kawira stated that her husband Murega Baichu will serve as the patron of Meru Youth Service and the Ambassador to Meru’s hustlers. 

She however noted that he won’t be earning any salary from the two jobs. 

“His excellency first gentleman Murega of Meru county currently holds the ambassadorial role by the Ministry of Tourism and when you see him there he is an apostle.” 

“Today we are giving him a job without pay and allowances. He will be a volunteer in the docket of Meru Youth Service,” Governor Mwanganza stated.

Governor Mwangaza’s announcement comes days after her husband was spotted attending meetings at the Meru Governor’s office.

20220930 135109

In a recent interview, the Meru County boss said that her husband was always on her side during the campaigns and contributed 50% of her winning. 

“I have been in the grassroots for more than seven years and my husband was on my side, helping me but they want to chase him away now that we have won, is that possible?” she posed.

20220930 135027

Murega Baichi’s close working relationship with the Meru governor has seen them clear the air over reports that the first gentleman was paid Ksh1.2 million to play music during the governor’s inauguration last month. 

“My husband, Murega Baichu was not contracted for performance, nor was he paid even a single shilling. But when I receive my first month’s salary I will buy him a gift,” she said.

“I know my limits and will stick to them. I cannot attend cabinet meetings or those that comprise officially gazetted members and the forums I go to are open to the public,” Murega said on his part. 

“I am aware that those attacking me are the same ones who wanted a nusu mkate from the governor and they started the scheme after I exposed them,” he added.

