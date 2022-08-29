Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Governor Sakaja Oders All Impounded Bodabodas to be Released

By

Published

20220829 103017

Governor Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has directed the county government to release all motorbikes that had been impounded and be given back to their owners. 

In the Monday order, Sakaja instructed the City Inspectorate to identify official drop-off and pick-up spots within Nairobi where the owners will come for them.

The cases against the motorcyclists whose bikes were impounded will also be dropped immediately.

 

Most of the motorcycles were impounded following an incident in which a female motorist was sexually harassed by boda boda riders on Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi. The seizing order came from President Uhuru Kenyatta who directed a nationwide crackdown on rogue boda boda riders to streamline the sector.

 

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had agreed in July, after consulting with the Inspector General of Police, to release seized motorcycles.

The motorbikes were set to be released before the 9 August General Election but was extended according to NMS Director General Mohammed Badi, who admitted that city askaris harass motorcycle riders.

“Since I took over Nairobi I have worked closely with the boda boda associations. It is true that boda boda operators have been harassed by rogue enforcement officers,” Badi said.

Former Nairobi governor Anne Kananu had also in March this year directed the release of motorbikes after consulting with Bodaboda industry stakeholders. Kananu issued the order after consulting with boda boda drivers in an effort to streamline the market.

“I have issued an executive order to the city inspectorate to immediately release motorcycles whose owners are petty offenders who have legit papers for operating,” stated Kananu.

Sakaja had also promised to restore Nairobi City’s public image by replacing all the outdated county vehicles during the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Nairobi’s Gikomba market.

Also Read: Sakaja Sends Message to William Ruto Moments After Being Announced the New Nairobi Governor

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020