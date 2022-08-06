Connect with us

Highschool Student Stabs Neighbours 27 Times For Not Supporting His Father’s Parliamentary Bid

A police vehicle at a scene of incident

Two Women have been hospitalized in Nakuru after a 17 year old teenager stabbed them for not supporting his father’s parliamentary bid. 

According to police reports, the teenager entered the neighbor’s home with a knife and stabbed the two neighbors, ages 48 and 35, multiple times, accusing them of supporting a rival politician before fleeing.

Nakuru police boss Peter Mwanzo has confirmed the incident stating that the suspect is in police custody. Police are investigating the incident and plan to charge the suspect with attempted murder.

His victims, Jane Kibe and her sister Peris Wanjiru, revealed that the suspect broke in through an open door and proceeded to stab Kibe 18 times in their bedroom.

“I was shocked when the boy stormed into the bedroom fuming with anger. He has been visiting us and I knew him as our neighbour’s son. I didn’t read any mischief at first.

“I didn’t understand how I had wronged him. He pushed me to the bed and started to stab me. The boy accused me of not supporting his father who is a parliamentary candidate,” Kibe recounted.

The subsequent noise drew the attention of Wanjiru, who was in the toilet, and when she came to see, the high school student turned on her and stabbed her nine times before fleeing.

“The boy is a good friend of my son and even often visits us. When I got into the room, I could not believe my eyes when I saw my sister bleeding and him holding the blood-stained knife.

“He stabbed me nine times, three of which were very deep on the back and legs. He nearly severed one of my fingers. When we raised alarm, the boy dashed out of the house,” Wanjiru narrated.

