How Azimio is Using Recorded Audios to Decampaign Ruto

Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga

The Kenya Kwanza coalition and Azimio La Umoja are planning last-minute strategies to outperform one another in the campaigns and the elections on August 9 with less than 30 days left to go.

Deputy President William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza alliance is the target of a counteroffensive by Azimio under former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an unusual step, the coalition members have started playing sound bites of Ruto, showing how he vacillates and shifts his positions on important subjects that have an impact on a particular region’s people.

In May, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho played two audio snippets of Ruto discussing the transfer of Mombasa Port to the dry port Naivasha Inland Container Depot.

In the first video, Ruto is heard denying reports that the government intends to relocate the port of Mombasa to Naivasha in 2017.

Ruto, who possessed the trappings of power at the time, dismissed the prospect of relocating operations to Naivasha, claiming that it would be illogical to move the sea to Naivasha.

Ruto could be heard promising the Coastal electorate in a second video made in 2022 that he would return operations to the Port of Mombasa in order to create more jobs in the region.

Now that he had fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the DP appeared to contradict his own statements in an effort to win voters.

The two audio samples were utilized by Governor Joho to contrast the two perspectives and dispute Ruto’s promises, goals, and manifestos.

In the second instance, Member of Parliament for Suna East, Junet Mohammed, played yet another damning audio tape of William Ruto while speaking at a rally in Homa Bay County on Sunday, July 3.

The contentious recording was associated with the DP’s 2017 confession that he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta. The audio recording was met with a variety of responses on mainstream and social media channels.

Also Read: How DP Ruto Almost Slapped Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 

