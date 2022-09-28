How Ruto Shared His Cabinet Positions Regionaly

President William Ruto on Tuesday Unveiled his cabinet that will work with him for the next five years.
In the 22 man cabinet Ruto apointed new faces and only retained CS Chelegui who served in Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.
President William Ruto tried to share his cabinet among all the regions in the country.
A number of Kenyans have been satisfied with how the head of state issued the dockets.
Below is a breakdown on how the head of state picked his cabinet from regions.
Rift Valley Region
Soipan Tuya – Ministry of Environment and Forestry
Kipchumba Murkomen – Ministry of Roads, Transport and Public Works
Simon Chelugui – Cooperatives and MSME Development
Davis Chirchir – Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
Florence Bore – Ministry of Labour and Social Protection
Mt Kenya Region
Moses Kuria – Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry
Njuguna Ndung’u – National Treasury
Kithure Kindiki – Ministry of Interior and National Administration
Mithika Linturi – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development
Rebecca Miano – EAC, ASALs and Regional Development
Alice Wahome – Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.
Zachariah Mwangi Njeru – Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Western Region
Musalia Mudavadi – Prime Cabinet Secretary.
Susan Wafula – Health
Ababu Namwamba – Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts.
Coast Region
Aisha Jumwa – Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action
Salim Mvurya – Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs
Ukambani Region
Alfred Mutua – Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs
Penina Malonza – Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage
Nyanza Region
Eliud Owalo – Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy
Ezekiel Machogu – Ministry of Education
North Eastern Region
Aden Duale – Ministry of Defence.
