How Ruto Shared His Cabinet Positions Regionaly

President William Ruto on Tuesday Unveiled his cabinet that will work with him for the next five years.

In the 22 man cabinet Ruto apointed new faces and only retained CS Chelegui who served in Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

President William Ruto tried to share his cabinet among all the regions in the country.

A number of Kenyans have been satisfied with how the head of state issued the dockets.

Below is a breakdown on how the head of state picked his cabinet from regions.

Rift Valley Region

Soipan Tuya – Ministry of Environment and Forestry

Kipchumba Murkomen – Ministry of Roads, Transport and Public Works

Simon Chelugui – Cooperatives and MSME Development

Davis Chirchir – Ministry of Energy and Petroleum

Florence Bore – Ministry of Labour and Social Protection

Mt Kenya Region

Moses Kuria – Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry

Njuguna Ndung’u – National Treasury

Kithure Kindiki – Ministry of Interior and National Administration

Mithika Linturi – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development

Rebecca Miano – EAC, ASALs and Regional Development

Alice Wahome – Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Zachariah Mwangi Njeru – Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Western Region

Musalia Mudavadi – Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Susan Wafula – Health

Ababu Namwamba – Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts.

Coast Region

Aisha Jumwa – Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action

Salim Mvurya – Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

Ukambani Region

Alfred Mutua – Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs

Penina Malonza – Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage

Nyanza Region

Eliud Owalo – Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy

Ezekiel Machogu – Ministry of Education

North Eastern Region

Aden Duale – Ministry of Defence.

