I Am Going To Win Langata MP Seat. I Don’t Go For Things I Can’t Get -Jalangó

Comedian cum radio presenter Jalangó is confident he’ll win the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat come 2022 when he plans to debut his political career.

Jalas, who from the beginning of last year made it clear that he wants the seat, exuded confidence while speaking about his political debut.

“I am going to be the MP for Lang’ata,” he said in an interview on NTV.

“I urge my followers to register as voters in Lang’ata so that we can develop the constituency to another level. I don’t go for things I cant get.”

The Kiss 100 Fm presenter will be going against the current MP Nixon Korir who won for his first term in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket. He also becomes the second to show interest in the seat after Silas Jakakimb, an aide to Raila Odinga.

Jakakimba announced weeks ago that he will be in the race for the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat.

Jalangó went on to add that running for MP is his dream and he’s planning to do anything to achieve it.

“Btw hakuna kutoroka….mpaka kwa debe! All dreams are valid,” he said.

“God got us on this!! Started from the bottom now we are here and we are not stopping! See you at the finish line! The streets that we walked on hungry with no hopes are the streets that have our billboards!! Even this will come to pass!!”

 

