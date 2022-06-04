I am the Next in Line Not Karua- Kalonzo Musyoka 

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has opined that Raila Odinga’s win in the August 9 General Elections will boost his chances of actualising his State House dream in 2027.

The Wiper leader, speaking at the first political event in his Ukambani backyard after rejoining Mr. Odinga’s camp, reaffirmed that his bid for the presidency in 2027 was unstoppable.

“We are not stopping until we take Kenya’s presidency. Since President Kenyatta will retire and Mr Odinga will become the president and Martha Karua his deputy, are you telling me that once Mr Odinga retires, Martha should really become the president? Don’t you think we have just aligned properly to succeed Mr Odinga? We are not kidding,” Kalonzo stated.

“Note that when you vote for Mr Odinga again you will be voting for me. Let us vote Mr Odinga more overwhelmingly than we did in the 2013 and 2017 elections so that we create job opportunities for our youth and end corruption,” he added.