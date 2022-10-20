I Don’t Recognize Ruto as President – Martha Karua 

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has come out to state that she does not recognize William Ruto as Kenya’s President.

Speaking on Thursday October 20 during an interview with BBC, Karua stated that only the law recognizes William Ruto as the First in Command but not her.

“The law accepts him, not me,” Martha Karua said.

The ‘Iron lady’ asserted that their victory had been postponed, but she assured their supporters that they would ultimately prevail.

In what appeared to be a move by the outspoken politician to go to the East Africa Court of Justice in Tanzania, Karua stated that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition will pursue all legal and constitutional avenues to obtain justice.

“Victory is deferred, but it’s coming home, and that is the message to everyone as we explore all legal and constitutional avenues,” She stated.

On the return of the Canadian-based lawyer Miguna Miguna, Karua challenged President William Ruto to issue an apology to the self-made general.

Karua stated that Ruto cannot completely absolve himself of responsibility for Miguna’s tribulations and that he should have apologized to the attorney during his Mashujaa Day address.

“What happened was a great mistake and atrocity by the government of Kenya of which the current president was a happy Deputy (president).

“It is an action that he cannot dissociate himself with. In fact today, I would expect that he would have apologised to Miguna on his behalf and on behalf of the president who has just retired,” Karua noted.

The Narc Kenya party leader stated that if Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga had won the August 9 election, she too would have made sure that Miguna returns home.

”Raila had indicated that I would handle the docket of matters constitution and the rule of law. Miguna would have been able to enjoy his rights and have his passport returned,” She stated.

Also Read: Martha Karua Breaks Silence After the DPP Dropped Aisha Jumwa’s Graft Case