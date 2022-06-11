Connect with us

I Have Proof That Raila Will Beat Ruto By 60%- Karanja Kibicho

Interior PS Dr Karanja Kibicho has come out to defend his sentiments that Raila will win the August 9 General elections saying he has proof. 

Speaking on Friday June 10 in Kirinyaga, Kibicho chastised DP William Ruto for writing to the NIS demanding intelligence reports cited by the PS when he claimed that Odinga will beat Ruto.

Kibicho claimed that intelligence reports in his possession show Odinga will win handily in the August 9 polls, and that he would prove it if necessary.

“I have many sources where I get information, not only from the NIS. I have so much confidential information and if asked to give it out for the sake of the public well-being, I’m in a position to do so.

“Therefore, the information we give is grounded on the truth and not for the sake of impressing,” Kibicho stated. 

Kibicho further remarked that the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate is a master of doublespeak since he promotes his own data on the 2022 elections while simultaneously criticizing others of doing the same.

The PS was alluding to Ruto’s feelings when he indicated that he too possessed intelligence reports indicating that he was in the lead by 8%, without naming the source or offering evidence.

“We usually say that when you point at someone, three fingers point at you. Let him ask himself which report he was using to state that he was ahead by 8 per cent. Which right does he have that we don’t?

“People need to be ashamed. Do not put a moral bar which you cannot even get to.” He explained. 

ICT CS Joe Mucheru had also predicted that the Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga will beat DP Ruto hands down in the August 9 polls.

Also Read: Kibicho Accuses DP Ruto of Photoshoping Photos to Show Huge Turnout in Political Rallies

