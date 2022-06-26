Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

IEBC Gives Presidential Candidates & Media Houses Greenlight to Tally August 9 General Elections

By

Published

Ruto Chebukati Raila 1170x658 1

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has given agents, candidates, and the media permission to tally their own results for the General Election on August 9.

The declaration was made by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on the second day of a consultative meeting with the media sector on Saturday June 25.

The primary goal of the meeting, according to the electoral agency, was to increase media involvement in electoral issues, particularly with regard to Elections Results Management for the August elections.

According to Chebukati, contestants could independently tally their results. However, he stated that the electoral agency had the authority to proclaim winners.

“The media houses, political parties and candidates are free to have their own parallel tally of the results, but that will only help you do the reporting not to declare winners,” said Chebukati. 

Additionally, Chebukati emphasized that no one could declare the results. According to Chebukati, the media can broadcast the correct results as stated by the presiding officers and constituency returning officers, but only the commission can pronounce the winner.

“Candidates and political parties are required to promote voter education in campaigns, condemn violence and intimidation in political rallies and promote ethnic tolerance and avoid hate speech,” said Chebukati.

“Candidates, their agents and political parties are required to respect the role the media plays during and after elections. Candidates and political parties are required not to prevent the media from accessing rallies, meetings, demonstrations,” he added. 

Chebukati further stated that the media must guarantee they protect the secret of the vote throughout the specified hours of voting by refraining from broadcasting or spreading any results they may have gotten from unofficial sources until the commission officially announces the results.

Also Read: IEBC on the Spot After Its Systems Were Breached &Voters Transferred Without Consent

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020