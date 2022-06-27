Connect with us

Politics

I’m on my own- Kabogo Denies Being Part Of Kenya Kwanza

William Ruto Moses Wetangula and William Kabogo
On Sunday evening 26 June, Kiambu gubernatorial candidate William Kabogo in an interview in a local media station denied being part of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition. Kabogo cited that the Ruto-led team was only campaigning for one candidate in Kiambu. He asked his people to vote for him as their governor and choose their preferred presidential candidate.

“I have been on the ground, especially in Kiambu and I can tell there are people who will vote for Raila, others Ruto, and now Wajackoyah. I’m asking their supporters to vote for me as their Governor,” said Kabogo.

Moses Kuria And William Kabogo Pull Out Of UDA Campaign Rallies

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirants; William Kabogo and Moses Kuria

The Kiambu aspirant accentuated that he did not belong to any coalition and he was on his own. Moreover, Kabogo emphasized that he is not supporting Ruto either. 

“I do not have a manifesto of any presidential candidate as we speak. I will be dealing with my manifesto which is to improve the lives of the people of Kiambu,” Kabogo added.

The two, Kabogo and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto fell out and Kabogo had to campaign on his own. Consequently, Kabogo had boycotted a campaign meeting set up by deputy president Ruto two weeks ago in Kiambu.

“Things change and right now I’m on my own and I’m doing fine,” Kabogo stated. 

Kenya Kwanza campaigning for Wamatangi

The Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo lamented that Kenya Kwanza has been campaigning for Kimani Wa Matangi and not considering other candidates. To Kabogo, this was not fair. Additionally, Kabogo argued that choosing Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate has decreased the number of support in the Mount Kenya region. 

Also read Kabogo Speaks on Ditching Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

However, another gubernatorial candidate Moses Kuria has been seen attending most rallies organized by the Kenya Kwanza team. Kabogo also said that he had been excluded by the Kenya Kwanza team when it came to the planning meeting in mount Kenya.

Kabogo continues to hold his campaign in various parts of Kiambu county.

