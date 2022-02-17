Inside Azimio la Umoja’s Plan to Use Science in Giving Direct Nomination Tickets Ahead of August 9 Polls

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga have hired a pollster to solve the Azimio la Umoja nomination headache ahead of party primaries in April.

The coalition is set to conduct an analysis in its strongholds that will determine who will be given the ticket ahead of the upcoming general elections slated for August 9.

According to ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, the coalition will be using science in giving direct tickets.

“We are making it clear that it’s the science that will guide us. In many of these areas, we are going to use science to give direct tickets. We need not subject aspirants to an elective process when we know who is ahead of the others,” Sifuna told the Daily Nation.

He went on further to state that the coalition will only subject candidates into a nomination process if the analysis produces a margin of plus or minus five.

“We shall only use the delegates and party members when it is determined that the science cannot separate them when they are maybe between plus, minus five (+/-5). In this case, we shall then deploy another method. The clear favorite will be given tickets,” he added.

Also Read

To ensure the Azimio la Umoja sustains a majority in both houses, Sifuna stated that they will approach popular hopefuls from other parties, notably the United Democratic Alliance, which is closely affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto.

“If we find that the person leading in the opinion poll is leaning towards UDA, we shall convince them to join us. We poach them and give them an offer to be our candidate,” he stated.

The Azimio camp is facing headache mostly in the Homabay gubernatorial race where Evans Kidero, Gladys Wanga, John Mbadi are all interested in the seat.