Inside Igathe’s Plan to Fix Nairobi

Nairobi inhabitants deal with a variety of issues on a daily basis, including traffic jams, rowdy hawkers, congestion, insecurity, cartels, water shortages, and illegal matatu stages.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya’s Polycarp Igathe, a candidate for governor of Nairobi, has reaffirmed his promise to improve service delivery if elected on August 9.

Speaking on Thursday June 23, Igathe said that his performance agreement is focused on three areas: the Society, the Economy, and the Environment. He is committed to providing zero hunger, decent jobs, and well-being for Nairobi residents as the priority.

If he wins, he has pledged to eliminate various business permissions in order to establish a welcoming business environment, particularly for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“All businesses will operate on a unified permit. Supermarkets, for instance, will only have one business permit with flexible payment timelines that shall be spread throughout the year,” he said.

“The work of a leader is to find solutions and not amplify problems. Give me a performance agreement to work with to deliver the scorecard that will be based on my manifesto for Nairobi,” he added.

The former deputy governor of Nairobi declared that, if elected, his administration will launch the “Linda Jamii” social protection program with the goal of enhancing and uplifting Nairobi’s vast informal settlements.

The gubernatorial candidate emphasized the necessity to standardize revenue sources in order to ensure that every business pays taxes on their revenues in response to Nairobi’s low revenue collection.

“Nairobi has about over two million properties but only about 120 of them pay rates. This tells you we have a problem with revenue collection in Nairobi and we need to fix it.” he noted.

The Igathe manifesto highlights eight areas, including e-government, compliance and enforcement, healthcare, competitiveness, employment development, culture, and social inclusion, where the business sector wants to transform how the capital city is administered.

