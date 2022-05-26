Connect with us

Politics

Meet Five Former Councilors Eyeing Gubernatorial Seats in The August Election

By

Published

Several former councilors appear to be bucking unflattering MCA stereotypes and targeting governor seats as the August 9 election approaches.
The vast majority of former councilors seeking the governorship in 2022 are either members of the House of Representatives or the Senate. With the exception of Nairobi County, none of the former councilors are attempting to unseat first-term governors.
KDRTV has compiled a list of five contenders for governor who formerly served on the Nairobi City Council.

Cleophas Malala

ANC nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi accompanied by Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala during a past press conference. PHOTO STANDARD

Senator Clephas Malala of Kakamega has declared his aspiration to succeed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who will be retiring in August after completing his constitutionally mandated term.

Malala served as an MCA for Mahiakalo Ward between 2013 and 2017 before running for the Kakamega Senatorial in the 2017 General Election.
Simba Arati

Simba Arati on Receiving End after Unleashing Goons on Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

The member of parliament for Dagoreti North has launched his candidacy for the governorship of Kisii in the 2022 general election.
Arati was nominated as a councilor after the stormy 2007/08 General Election before being elected as the Member of Parliament for Dagoreti North in the 2013 election.

Irungu Kang’ata

Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party

Senator Irungu Kang’ata of Murang’a has set his sights on becoming the second governor of Murang’a. Kang’ata, like Arati, served as a councilor in the Central Ward of Murang’a from 2002 to 2007. In 2017, he was elected to the Senate after serving as a Kiharu representative from 2013 to 2017.

Aisha Jumwa

Aisha Jumwa

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has declared her desire to compete against Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi in the August 9 elections. Between 1997 until 2007, she served as a councilor in the Takangu Ward of Kilifi.

Tim Wanyonyi

Wanyonyi Sakaja 1024x576 1

Tim Wanyonyi, member of parliament for Westlands, had pledged to give seasoned city politicians and business magnates a run for their money in the August 2022 Nairobi gubernatorial election but dropped his candidacy for Polycarp Igathe.

Wanyonyi was elected to City Hall for the first time in 2007 by Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Party.As a councilor, he chaired the Education and All-Purpose committees before being elected as the Member of Parliament for the Westlands Constituency in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.

