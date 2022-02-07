Connect with us

Politics

Inside Jubilee & ODM's Plan to Unveil a Tsunami Coalition on 26 February

The ruling Jubilee party is set to form a coalition with the ODM party on February 26 after two-day delegates’ conventions.

The One Kenya Alliance is also expected to formally join the coalition alongside 19 other parties.

Both Jubilee and ODM have set their NDCs on February 25 and 26 at KICC and Nyayo Stadium, respectively.

The intention is for representatives from both parties to meet in Nyayo, where Raila will be introduced as the Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer.

It’s uncertain if Uhuru, who will lead the Jubilee NDC, will attend the event at Nyayo Stadium.

OKA, which includes Kalonzo, Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Gideon Moi (Kanu), and Cyrus Jirongo (UDA), is working under a tight deadline to get their respective parties to approve the pact.

In what appears to be a well-coordinated strategy, Oka parties will convene their National Executive Council (NEC) meetings on Tuesday to accept the pact with Raila, just days before D-Day.

The alliance between Oka and Raila will reduce the State House fight to a two-horse race, pitting Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance against Raila’s Azimio-Oka.

The President, who is also the head of the Jubilee Party, presided over a parliamentary group meeting of the party last Friday at State House when ideas to revitalize the party were addressed.

Delegation of ODM and Jubilee parties meet to forge ways for alliance of the two outfits

It was decided at the meeting that the President would remain the party’s leader and take personal responsibility for resurrecting the party’s fortunes, particularly in Mt Kenya.

The coalition will boost Raila Odinga’s odds as he faces DP William Ruto who currently is leading the opinion polls ahead of the August 9 general elections.

