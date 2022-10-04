Inside President Ruto’s Plan to Reduce Goverment Budget & Pay Chinese Debts

President William Ruto maintained his Plan to tackle the Kenyan Debt by reducing the government spending by KSh 300 billion this year in order to address the country’s increasing debt.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 10 during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s brother Jack Reriani, the head of state said that his government in the next 2 months will come up with a revised budget that will be tabled in parliament.

The President promised to finish ongoing road and water projects while stating that his office is analyzing projects to see which ones can wait. Additionally, he has said he will invest more money in agriculture.

Ruto stated that his administration has work to do so as to make life better for Kenyans and tackle the debt problem.

“We have a job ahead of us. We will do it to ensure that in the end, our children do not inherit debt from us.” Said Ruto.

In his address to the bicameral sitting of parliament last week, President Ruto stated that he would present to Parliament a three-year plan for public debt reduction.

He promised to reduce public debt, which has more than tripled up to KSh7 trillion since former President Uhuru Kenyatta took office in 2013.

Ruto also urged all the arms of government to work effectively and serve the people of Kenya

“The Executive has a role to play. The legislature has a role to play. The Judiciary has a role to play. We must harmonize to deliver prosperity to every Kenyan.” The President said.

The head of state Eulogized Gachagua’s brother as a Kenyan who worked hard to contribute to the Kenyan economy and to his family.

“Poleni sana kwa kumpoteza ndugu yenu. Tumejua amekua mtu mhimu kwa familiar yenu. Huyu ni mkenya aliyekua na mchango wake kwa familiar na taifa.” Ruto stated.

