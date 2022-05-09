Connect with us

Politics

Jaguar Rejoins Ruto Camp Days After Threatening To Go Indepedent

By

Published

20220509 091331

Starehe MP Charles Jaguar has made a return to the William Ruto camp days after he vowed to run as an independent candidate. 

Jaguar who lost in the UDA nominations to Simon Mbugua had said he was not satisfied with the UDA nominations and hence would run as an independent candidate. 

“I met with the people of Central ward na wamesema Starehe bila Jaguar si Starehe. By the will of the people I will be defending my seat as an independent candidate. The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader,” Jaguar protested in his Facebook.

“The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done.” He added. 

20220509 091350

He however was part of DP Ruto’s campaigning brigade over the weekend in Western region indicating that he had rejoined the hustler nation. 

“Solutions to problems facing this country can only be found from the electorate. Boda boda operators, cereal and dairy farmers have problems. It is only a person without brains who can vote for Azimio,” Jaguar said in Bungoma.

The renowned singer also accompanied the second in command to another political event in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County on Sunday.

The Kenya Kwanza team led by DP Ruto held a number of political events in the region including an economic forum at Kitale club.

Jaguar is said to have been promised a seat in the Eastern African Assembly after losing nominations.

Read Also: Starehe MP Jaguar Heckled By Nairobi Residents Hours After Calling Uhuru Kigeugeu

