Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

James Muchiri To Deputize Johnson Sakaja In Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

By

Published

images 2022 04 26T141750.488
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

Wafula Chebukati, Chairman of IEBC has today announced that running mates for presidential and gubernatorial aspirants should be unveiled on the 16th of May.

However, some gubernatorial aspirants have already picked their running mates including Kenya Kwanza’s Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Hon Johnson Sakaja.

images 2022 04 26T142420.395

James Muchiri

Sakaja has picked James Njoroge Muchiri who is the Chief Operating Officer at the Absa Bank Kenya. James Muchiri had contested in the recently concluded United Democratic Alliance party primaries in Nyandarua County but was vetoed by Kiarie Badilisha.

Nonetheless, James Muchiri will now team up with the outgoing Senator in a bid eye for Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

For Azimio La Umoja Movement, Technocrat Polycarp Igathe will be the candidate and his running mate will be Professor Philip Kaloki.

Additionally, Makueni County politician Philip Kaloki had previously declared his decision to drop his gubernatorial bid.

Also read Philip Kaloki to Deputize Igathe in Nairobi Gubernatorial Race
On the other hand, Governor Kivutha Kibwana said Kaloki had instead relocated his interests to Nairobi County.
The professor had indicated that he wanted to vie for the seat on Kibwana’s Muungano party.

Kivutha Kibwana had wished Kaloki all the best as he was set to go to Nairobi.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020