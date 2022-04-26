James Muchiri To Deputize Johnson Sakaja In Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

Wafula Chebukati, Chairman of IEBC has today announced that running mates for presidential and gubernatorial aspirants should be unveiled on the 16th of May.

However, some gubernatorial aspirants have already picked their running mates including Kenya Kwanza’s Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Hon Johnson Sakaja.

Sakaja has picked James Njoroge Muchiri who is the Chief Operating Officer at the Absa Bank Kenya. James Muchiri had contested in the recently concluded United Democratic Alliance party primaries in Nyandarua County but was vetoed by Kiarie Badilisha.

Nonetheless, James Muchiri will now team up with the outgoing Senator in a bid eye for Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

For Azimio La Umoja Movement, Technocrat Polycarp Igathe will be the candidate and his running mate will be Professor Philip Kaloki.

Additionally, Makueni County politician Philip Kaloki had previously declared his decision to drop his gubernatorial bid.

On the other hand, Governor Kivutha Kibwana said Kaloki had instead relocated his interests to Nairobi County.

The professor had indicated that he wanted to vie for the seat on Kibwana’s Muungano party.

Kivutha Kibwana had wished Kaloki all the best as he was set to go to Nairobi.