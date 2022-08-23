Jeremiah Kioni Reveals Why Raila Had No Agents in Polling Stations

Jubilee Party Secretary General and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has come out to state that Raila did not have agents in most of the polling stations because the IEBC has given them unnecessary demands.

Speaking during an interview on Monday the ex Ndaragwa MP accused the IEBC of blocking Azimio agents from accessing polling stations because their appointment letters lacked stamps.

“Azimio agents were not allowed to enter the polling stations at the required time. The excuse they were being given was that their appointment letters did not have a stamp.

“When I personally visited a polling station, I asked why they were requiring the agents to have stamps yet candidates were not required to have stamps,” Kioni stated.

The Uhuru ally claimed that the plan was ochestrated by the Ruto camp so as to rig them out.

“Even if we fail to raise this matter now, people should know that things are not okay. Many will be shocked by what we have witnessed in this election.

“We never imagined that IEBC would aid in the plot as they did,” Kioni remarked.

Kioni added that Azimio had gathered sufficient proof to back the petition opposing the victory of Deputy President William Ruto in the presidential election on August 9.

He claimed that several people have backed their argument with sworn documents that would explain the riddle surrounding the charges of vote-rigging.

One of the main reasons for their defeat, according to insiders in the Raila Odinga-led camp, was the insufficient number of agents that were sent to the polling place.

The August 9 presidential results dispute is now in the hands of the Supreme Court which is set to hear and determine the petition within 14 days.

